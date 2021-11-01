High Court Won't Hear Challenge To Libel Standards

By Clark Mindock (November 1, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider a petition filed by former Liberian officials who claim a human rights organization falsely implied they accepted bribes in connection with the sale of an oil license to Exxon Mobil Corp. The high court gave no reason for its refusal to hear the case involving former Liberian Justice Minister Christiana Tah and former CEO of the National Oil Co. of Liberia Randolph McClain, who had argued the justices should make a "long-overdue adjustment" to the application of the First Amendment in libel cases. Both originally sued the human rights organization Global Witness in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS