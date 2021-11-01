Finance Co. Denied Access To Ex-Saudi Airline Execs' Phones

By Silvia Martelli (November 1, 2021, 6:17 PM GMT) -- A financial services firm cannot access data on the mobile phones of former executives of Saudi Arabia's state-owned airline in its suit over allegedly outstanding lease fees, a judge said on Monday. Dubai-based Alif Segregated Portfolio Co. does not have a right to disclosure of data held on the mobile phones of two former executives of the airline Saudia, Peter MacDonald Eggers QC, sitting as deputy judge of the High Court, concluded. MacDonald Eggers found that Saudia does not have any jurisdiction over the mobile phones. The court is therefore unable to grant permission to disclose the material held on them,...

