Carlyle Venture Sells Illinois Student Housing Asset For $83M

By Andrew McIntyre (November 1, 2021, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Ascott Residence Trust is buying a student housing property in Illinois from a venture of Opus Group and private equity shop The Carlyle Group for $83.25 million, the Singapore-based REIT announced on Monday. The deal is for Seven07, which has 548 beds and is located in Champaign, Illinois. The REIT plans to fund the acquisition with a mix of new debt and proceeds from a recent share sale, the firm said Monday. The property is three blocks west of the main quad of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. "ART continues to ramp up our investments in the longer-stay segment to build...

