Chinese Lender Seeks To Enforce $17M Arbitral Award

By Jasmin Jackson (November 1, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A Chinese lender has urged a California federal judge to enforce a $17 million arbitral award issued in China over an unpaid loan, arguing that she didn't have to send a notice of the proceeding to all the borrowers' addresses in China and the U.S. In a 21-page filing Friday, Chinese businesswoman Junping Ma said that borrowers Qingming Fang and Lei Wang can't escape a $17 million arbitral award issued in November 2020 by the Xiamen Arbitration Committee in Southern China over an unpaid $7.6 million business loan given to them and seven Chinese entities, arguing that the borrowers signed an...

