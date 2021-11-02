Feds Slammed For Decade-Long Delay On Indians' Work Visas

By Grace Dixon (November 2, 2021, 2:40 PM EDT) -- Four Indian citizens sued U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Texas federal court, seeking to force the federal government to review their green card petitions filed nearly a decade ago. Krishna Mudumba, Ramapriya S. Nallan Chakravartula, Sai V. Mudumba and Srinivasa R. Mudumba filed suit Monday, asking the court to breathe life into green card applications that have been stalled since USCIS wrapped up its last interview in 2019. "Plaintiffs allege that the application has been in administrative processing beyond a reasonable time period for completing administrative processing of the adjustment of status applications," the complaint read. In August 2010, Krishna...

