COVID-19 Origins Inconclusive, US Intelligence Report Says

By Adam Lidgett (November 1, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- American intelligence groups say the virus behind COVID-19 was not created as a biological weapon, nor do they think the Chinese government knew about it before the first cases that led to the pandemic. A report publicized Friday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said the SARS-CoV-2 virus "was not developed as a biological weapon." The report added that the U.S. intelligence community was "skeptical of allegations that [the virus] was a biological weapon because they are supported by scientifically invalid claims." Additionally, "technical information" was not consistent with claims from a Beijing virologist that the virus behind...

