11th Circ. Backs Denial Of Jewelry Importer's Executive Visa

By Nathan Hale (November 1, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday rejected a wholesale jewelry importer's challenge to U.S. immigration officials' decision not to renew a nonimmigrant visa for its intended CEO, finding the agency's decision was not arbitrary and capricious. In a 14-page published opinion, the appeals court said U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services correctly interpreted the definition of "executive capacity" law governing the "L-1 visas" at issue and that the petitioner, VHV Jewelers LLC, failed to point to any evidence that the agency acted unreasonably in reaching its conclusion that candidate Viral Harish Vaidya did not qualify. "VHV Jewelers asserts that the agency 'blatantly ignor[ed]'...

