Justices Give Texas Extension In Indian Child Welfare Act Row

By Victoria McKenzie (November 1, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has granted Texas another month to defend itself against petitions filed by tribes, states and the U.S. Department of the Interior, urging the court to uphold the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act With Friday's action, Texas now has until Dec. 8 to respond to the petitions seeking review of a divided opinion issued by the full Fifth Circuit earlier this year, which found that certain portions of the ICWA unconstitutionally commandeered state officials. A group of foster parents protesting the law have also asked the court to review the case, arguing that the law amounts to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS