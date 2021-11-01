J&J, Costco Near Deal In MDL Alleging Tainted Sunscreen

By Lauren Berg (November 1, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson, Costco Wholesale Corp. and a group of consumers told a Florida federal judge Friday that they have reached a tentative agreement to resolve multidistrict litigation alleging J&J sunscreen products were tainted with the carcinogen benzene. In a two-page notice, the parties said they have reached an "agreement in principle" to settle the lawsuits over certain Neutrogena and Aveeno aerosol sunscreen products that have since been rolled into multidistrict litigation and moved from courts in New York, New Jersey, Florida and California to be centralized before U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal in the Southern District of Florida. "Plaintiffs and...

