4th Circ. Revives El Salvador Family's MS-13 Asylum Bid

By Mike LaSusa (November 1, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A Salvadoran man will get another shot at his asylum claim after the Fourth Circuit decided on Monday that he had been targeted by the MS-13 gang because of his familial ties to his daughter, who was raped by a gang member, rather than for reporting the crime. A three-judge appeals panel found that a U.S. Department of Justice immigration court — and later, the Board of Immigration Appeals — wrongly ruled that Vicente de Jesus Aleman-Medrano wasn't eligible for asylum because he couldn't show that he faced persecution for belonging to a particular social group. "The gang may have wished...

