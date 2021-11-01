Parts Maker Says Foreign Discovery Question Must Be Heard

By Caroline Simson (November 1, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Auto parts maker ZF Group argued Monday that a Hong Kong electronics manufacturer seeking information for use in a billion-dollar arbitration in Germany "does not seriously deny" that the U.S. Supreme Court must finally decide the reach of a federal statute granting foreign discovery in certain circumstances. The parts maker's American unit, ZF Automotive US Inc., told the justices there is a great need for them to eliminate "rampant confusion" among lower courts as to whether Section 1782 of the U.S. Code allows federal courts to order entities in their districts to turn over information for private commercial arbitration abroad. Section...

