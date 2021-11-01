Judge Reluctantly Rejects Virus Coverage For NJ Orthodontist

By Ben Zigterman (November 1, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- An otherwise sympathetic New Jersey federal judge rejected an orthodontic practice's lawsuit seeking coverage from a Hartford unit for pandemic-related losses Monday, finding that a virus exclusion left him with no other option. U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler said that ruling in favor of Cedar Run Orthodontics PA would have effectively rewritten its policy with Sentinel Insurance Co. "The court has great sympathy for plaintiff and other businesses that have sustained heavy losses during the pandemic," the judge wrote. But he said there is nothing ambiguous about the virus exclusion in Cedar Run's policy, citing "a near unanimous agreement" in...

