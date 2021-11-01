Zurich Freed From Covering Burrito Chain's Pandemic Losses

By Eli Flesch (November 1, 2021, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. doesn't need to cover losses that the owner of the Freebirds World Burrito chain sustained because of the coronavirus pandemic, a Florida federal court found Monday, saying the owner didn't show physical loss at its properties. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron said the pandemic and related government restrictions don't constitute a "direct physical loss" as required for coverage under the Zurich policy issued to Freebirds owner Tavistock Restaurants. In making his decision, Judge Byron pointed to the Eleventh Circuit's ruling favoring a dental clinic's insurer in what was one of the first pandemic coverage suit appeals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS