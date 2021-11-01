State Dept. Contractor Calls To Halt $43M Task Order Revamp

By Jennifer Doherty (November 1, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- U.S. State Department IT contractor MetroStar Systems Inc. filed a lawsuit alleging the agency ran afoul of the Competition in Contracting Act for moving to reassign half the work the company has waited 18 months to start under a $43 million task order. In its Friday complaint to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, MetroStar pointed the finger at incumbent State Department contractor Zolon Tech Inc. and a company MetroStar beat out for its task order with the agency, Pioneer Corporate Services, or PCS, saying the pair were aligned in their aim of dissuading the agency from allowing MetroStar to take...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS