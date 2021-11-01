Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Zurich Beats Midwestern College's COVID-19 Coverage Claims

By Dave Simpson (November 1, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge tossed a college's proposed class action seeking COVID-19 related coverage from its $100 million policy with Zurich American Insurance Co., ruling Monday that the school's decision to switch to virtual classes doesn't constitute a "direct physical loss of" its property.

U.S. District Judge Henry Edward Autrey nixed the suit from Lindenwood Female College, saying that nothing physical happened to the property and that under the plain meaning of the policy language, it is not entitled to coverage related to COVID-19 losses.

"Rather, there only was a change in circumstances," the judge said. "The coronavirus pandemic, the associated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!