Zurich Beats Midwestern College's COVID-19 Coverage Claims

By Dave Simpson (November 1, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge tossed a college's proposed class action seeking COVID-19 related coverage from its $100 million policy with Zurich American Insurance Co., ruling Monday that the school's decision to switch to virtual classes doesn't constitute a "direct physical loss of" its property. U.S. District Judge Henry Edward Autrey nixed the suit from Lindenwood Female College, saying that nothing physical happened to the property and that under the plain meaning of the policy language, it is not entitled to coverage related to COVID-19 losses. "Rather, there only was a change in circumstances," the judge said. "The coronavirus pandemic, the associated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS