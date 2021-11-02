Nelson Mullins Adds 3 New Partners In Florida

By Madison Arnold (November 2, 2021, 1:28 PM EDT) -- Nelson Mullins has added three new partners in three of its Florida offices, all in different disciplines. The firm announced Monday the hiring of Justin Kaplan in its Miami office, Shahrzad Emami for the Boca Raton office and Paul Bennett in the Orlando office. The large firm has more than 800 attorneys and government relations professionals with offices in 11 states and Washington, D.C. Kaplan joined Nelson Mullins from the Miami office of DiFalco Fernandez & Kaplan. His practice focuses on complex business disputes as well as partnership issues, real estate litigation and the defense of clients in class action lawsuits....

