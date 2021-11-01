Priest Urged Investors To 'Run' From Pharma Biz, Jury Hears

By Brian Dowling (November 1, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A Greek Orthodox priest tried to spark investor panic about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. by telling shareholders to "run, Bambi, run" from the drug company while his hedge fund held a large short position on the stock, a Boston federal jury heard Monday. Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson is fighting U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil fraud claims for allegedly making false statements about the California-based company that he considered an insolvent operation and an utterly worthless stock to own. The "Bambi" comment came from an internet radio interview Lemelson did around the time he was releasing his reports on Ligand, and the clip...

