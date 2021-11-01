Goodwin-Guided Crypto Conglomerate Hits $10B Valuation

By Elise Hansen (November 1, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Digital Currency Group said Monday it brought on a string of high-profile investors through a $700 million secondary sale that values the Goodwin Procter-steered cryptocurrency conglomerate at $10 billion. Digital Currency Group Inc. said the shares were sold by existing investors, allowing them to realize some of the gains from their bets on the company. DCG won't receive any of the proceeds from the offering, but the sale did allow it to bring on new investors such as SoftBank and CapitalG, a company representative confirmed to Law360. CapitalG is the venture financing arm of Google's parent company, Alphabet. DCG owns asset...

