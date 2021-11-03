Texas Voters Raise Experience Requirement For Judges

By Katie Buehler (November 3, 2021, 12:16 AM EDT) -- Texas voters on Tuesday approved state constitutional amendments raising the experience requirement for judicial candidates and allowing the state bar's disciplinary arm to investigate complaints against people running for judicial office. The Texas secretary of state reported that roughly 58% of voters approved of Proposition 4, which will require anyone who runs for a seat on a state appellate court to have 10 years of experience practicing law in Texas. Previously, candidates were allowed to count out-of-state experience toward the 10-year requirement. The proposition also doubles the number of years of legal experience required for someone to run for a spot...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS