Vietnamese Toxic Spill Protester Wins 2nd Chance At Asylum

By Alyssa Aquino (November 2, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- An asylum-seeker who fears deportation after protesting against a steel plant responsible for one of Vietnam's worst environmental disasters has another chance to challenge her removal, after the Ninth Circuit ordered the Board of Immigration Appeals to reconsider her credibility. Thi Thu Thao Nguyen had been deemed not credible by an immigration judge and the appellate board based on a handful of purported inconsistencies in her testimony. But the Ninth Circuit on Monday found that only one inconsistency was backed by the evidence and ordered the board to reconsider Nguyen's truthfulness, citing its recent decision in Morshed Alam v. Merrick Garland...

