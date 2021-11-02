New DOJ Corporate Crime Approach May Deter Self-Reporting

By Sandra Moser, John Pease III and Emily Kimmelman (November 2, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Deputy U.S. Attorney General Lisa Monaco described important changes to the U.S. Department of Justice's corporate criminal enforcement policies during her Oct. 28 keynote address to the American Bar Association's 36th National Institute on White Collar Crime. Her address outlined the department's enforcement priorities, new and altered guidance, and issues targeted for further study. DOJ's Mission and Enforcement Priorities Monaco first reaffirmed that despite an evolution in corporate crime: "Accountability starts with the individuals responsible for criminal conduct." To that end, Monaco announced that the DOJ is actively evaluating ways to allocate additional resources to the prosecution of individuals. Already in...

