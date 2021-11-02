Arent Fox Settles Unpaid Legal Fees Dispute With Pharma Co.

By Justin Wise (November 2, 2021, 12:04 PM EDT) -- Arent Fox LLP has reached a settlement with the Puerto Rico-based pharmaceutical company the firm sued earlier this year over what it said was the failure to pay more than $200,000 in legal fees, according to a Monday filing in D.C. federal court. Lawyers from the Washington, D.C.,-based firm filed a consent motion to dismiss, noting that the firm and Ohemo Life Sciences Inc. agreed to resolve the matter without litigation. The settlement is conditioned on a confession of judgment by Ohemo in which it agrees that it owes the entire $202,630 Arent Fox seeks, as well as interest and attorney...

