Buyers Win Backing For Narrow Market In Zetia Generic Suit

By Christopher Cole (November 2, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A suit accusing Merck and Glenmark of striking an anti-competitive deal to keep a cheaper version of Zetia at bay should focus on only the alleged harm to buyers of the blockbuster cholesterol drug and its generics, a Virginia federal magistrate has found. Monday's report from U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas E. Miller recommended that a district court grant partial summary judgment to a group of direct Zetia purchasers, who are suing as part of wider litigation over a settlement the drugmakers reached that delayed sales of the lower-cost generic form, ezetimibe. The direct buyers moved last year to limit the suit's...

