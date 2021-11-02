Kinder Morgan, Norfolk Southern Settle $2M Fee Suit

By Bill Wichert (November 2, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Norfolk Southern has settled its claims that energy and terminals giant Kinder Morgan owes the rail carrier more than $2 million in demurrage charges for allegedly not returning rail cars to Norfolk Southern on time and storing rail cars on its track, according to an order filed in New Jersey federal court. Nearly two months after tossing Norfolk Southern's amended complaint against Kinder Morgan Bulk Terminals LLC and Kinder Morgan Liquid Terminals LLC, U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez on Monday signed an order administratively terminating the action, saying it was reported to the court that the suit had been settled....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS