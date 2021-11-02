$500M Wis. Power Line Temporarily Blocked

By Clark Mindock (November 2, 2021, 3:19 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge has temporarily blocked developers from going ahead with construction on a $500 million power line after finding environmental groups have a reasonable chance of successfully challenging the approvals. U.S. District Judge William M. Conley on Monday preliminarily enjoined the construction on certain parts of the power line after finding that a utility regional general permit, or URGP, for the 100-mile project failed to conduct any sort of analysis of its environmental impacts. Judge Conley said that, even after lengthy court activity, it was still unclear how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul branch, one of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS