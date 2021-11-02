Taiwanese Pharma Co. Can't Shake AOP Sanction Bid

By Jasmin Jackson (November 2, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Taiwanese pharmaceutical company PharmaEssentia can't escape sanctions in Massachusetts federal court for being tight-lipped during discovery in a feud with Austrian pharmaceutical company AOP Orphan over a €142 million arbitral award, a judge ruled Monday. In a hearing on Monday, U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf snuffed out PharmaEssentia Corporation's October bid to dodge sanctions in a fight with AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG over the arbitral award from a failed licensing deal, ruling that the Taiwanese pharmaceutical company avoided providing documents that could establish jurisdiction. According to Judge Wolf, PharmaEssentia violated a July order that forced it to answer whether executives...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS