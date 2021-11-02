Hotel Must Face Claims Over Condom Found In Room

By Mike Curley (November 2, 2021, 2:28 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota appeals court has revived claims from parents whose daughters accidentally handled a used condom found in their room at a Holiday Inn and Suites, who later had to have blood drawn to test for sexually transmitted diseases, saying there's a question of fact as to whether the hotel's negligence was the direct cause of their injuries. In an opinion filed Monday, the three-judge panel partially reversed a summary judgment finding by the lower court that freed the hotel owner, Sand Hospitality Inc., from claims by Kevin and Julee Kopka, ordering additional proceedings on their daughters' personal injury claims but...

