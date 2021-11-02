NorthShore Can't Dock Pay In Vax Mandate Row

By Celeste Bott (November 2, 2021, 2:51 PM EDT) -- NorthShore University HealthSystem can't dock the pay of more than a dozen employees who haven't received the COVID-19 vaccine, but it can make them stay home if they don't abide by the system's vaccination mandate, an Illinois federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge John F. Kness said in an order Monday that 14 NorthShore employees had shown some likelihood of success on their claims that they are being discriminated against for their religious objections to getting COVID-19 vaccines and could suffer irreparable harm if they were forced to choose to be vaccinated against their religious beliefs or fired by Nov....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS