Noble Energy Says Suit Over $13B Chevron Merger Is Flawed

By Jeff Montgomery (November 2, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A suit challenging Noble Energy Corp.'s $13 billion merger with Chevron Corp. in 2020 relied on flawed allegations about a different, undisclosed prospective tie-up years before the pandemic stunted energy markets, counsel for Noble's former directors told a Delaware vice chancellor Tuesday. Michael Rayfield of Mayer Brown LLP, representing Noble's board and former President and CEO David L. Stover, said during an in-court dismissal argument that U.K.-based Cynergy Capital Ltd.'s tentative 2018 proposal to acquire Noble's drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean, but not all of the company's equity and debt, was never more than a preliminary, immaterial expression of interest....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS