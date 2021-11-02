Tesco Workers Fight Job Study Ruling In Equal Pay Case

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 2, 2021, 6:47 PM GMT) -- Female workers at Tesco stores claiming men at the grocery giant's distribution centers are paid more for work of equal value argued Tuesday that a tribunal made several errors in finding that a job evaluation study done as part of the litigation wasn't valid. Tuesday's preliminary hearing before an employment appeal tribunal judge was over the female workers' contention that a different judge wrongly ruled in January that only one of their grounds for appeal could proceed to a full hearing — an argument based on the legal test to be applied in deciding whether the study qualifies under Britain's Equality...

