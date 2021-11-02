Pa. Worker Says Trump's Election Claims Defamed Him

By Matthew Santoni (November 2, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A Delaware County, Pennsylvania, elections worker says he faced death threats and suffered two heart attacks after he was allegedly defamed by former President Donald Trump and his allies in their efforts to question and overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a lawsuit filed in state court. James Savage, a supervisor and chief custodian for the Delaware County voting machine warehouse, said Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, attorneys from the conservative-leaning Thomas More Society and poll watchers used hearings, media appearances and lawsuits to falsely accuse him of uploading USB drives to computers tabulating votes, either stating or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS