Indicted Doc In Kickback Case Seeks CMS Billing Privileges

By McCord Pagan (November 2, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A doctor and his spouse indicted for their alleged roles in a $1.3 million Medicare fraud kickback scheme have asked a New Jersey federal court to modify their bail conditions to allow them to submit medical reimbursement claims to the federal government. In a brief Monday, Dr. Yitzchok "Barry" Kurtzer and Robin Kurtzer asked U.S. District Court Judge Anne E. Thompson to modify the conditions of their bail to allow them to submit reimbursement claims to Medicare and Medicaid and to allow Dr. Kurtzer to refer patients to certain providers. "Defendants seek to be able to address directly with [Centers for...

