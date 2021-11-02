Nut Co. Wants Liberty Mutual Poppy Seed Stroke Claims Axed

By Hailey Konnath (November 2, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Nut Cravings Inc. urged a New Jersey federal court on Monday to reject a Liberty Mutual unit's request for a declaration that it doesn't have to cover claims that the nut company's unwashed poppy seeds caused a woman's strokes, arguing that the insurer can't bring its suit in New Jersey district court. In a motion to dismiss, New York-based Nut Cravings argued that Ohio Security Insurance Co. "does not and cannot" meet its burden to show that Nut Cravings has substantial contacts with New Jersey. The suit should be tossed for lack of personal jurisdiction, Nut Cravings said. "Plaintiff merely recites...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS