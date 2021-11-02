State Farm Avoids Coverage Of Travel Agency's Virus Losses

By Ben Zigterman (November 2, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge dismissed a travel agency's COVID-19 coverage lawsuit after a magistrate judge had found that a virus exclusion in its policy with State Farm clearly prevents coverage. Travel Machine Louisiana LLC claimed its losses resulted from government shutdown orders and not the presence of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) U.S. District Judge Michael J. Juneau dismissed the suit Friday from Travel Machine Louisiana LLC, which had sued State Farm in March. Neither party objected to U.S. Magistrate Judge Carol B. Whitehurst's October report recommending dismissal. The magistrate judge rejected Travel Machine's attempts to argue that the...

