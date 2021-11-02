Ex-FIFA Boss, Associate Charged With Fraud In Switzerland

By Zachary Zagger (November 2, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Swiss prosecutors hit former FIFA head Sepp Blatter and official Michel Platini with criminal fraud charges over a $2.19 million payment, according to a statement from the prosecutors Tuesday, following up on the six-year investigation of the men amid the FIFA corruption probe by U.S. authorities. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland said it has indicted Blatter, 85, and Platini, 66, over the controversial payment in the amount of CHF 2 million that the Swiss prosecutors said has no legal justification. "The evidence gathered by the OAG has corroborated that this payment to Platini was made without a legal...

