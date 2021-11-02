Law Firm Seeks To Boot TM Suit Over 'Heavy Hitters' Brand

By Carolina Bolado (November 2, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A Maryland-based law firm accused of using another firm's trademarked "Heavy Hitters" slogan has asked a Florida federal court to toss the suit, arguing that the claims over advertisements and social media posts are wholly unconnected to Florida. In a motion filed Monday, Gilman & Bedigian LLC said every allegedly unauthorized use of the phrase Heavy Hitters claimed by Washington, D.C.-based law firm LawCo USA PLLC occurred in Maryland, where Gilman & Bedigian's owners and two name partners, Charles Gilman and H. Briggs Bedigian, are licensed and where they advertised their services. "Insofar as the alleged events that give rise to LawCo's claims...

