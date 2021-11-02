Takeaways From DOJ's Challenge To Big 5 Publishing Deal

By Matthew Perlman (November 2, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit to stop Penguin Random House's planned purchase of Simon & Schuster over concerns about the impact on high-profile authors and their work, rejecting the companies' contentions that the deal will help with competition against Amazon. In announcing the lawsuit, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that if the merger went through, it would give Penguin Random House "unprecedented control." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The DOJ's lawsuit, filed in D.C. federal court on Tuesday, seeks to block Penguin Random House LLC and its parent company, German conglomerate Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, from acquiring Simon...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS