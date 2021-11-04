'Satoshi' Atty Hits Back At Wright's Bitcoin IP Suit

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 4, 2021, 2:42 PM GMT) -- A person claiming to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous inventor of Bitcoin, is attempting to revive his challenge to a court ruling that granted intellectual property rights over the cryptocurrency to computer scientist Craig Wright, who also claims to be Nakamoto. A letter filed with the High Court by Peter Benjamin, who represents the person claiming to be Nakamoto, seeks to continue an attempt to set aside a default judgment in favor of Craig Wright — who also claims to be Nakamoto — over the copyright of Bitcoin's founding white paper. The letter, addressed to Wright's lawyers, accuses Wright of using misleading documents...

