Calif. Solar Plant's Suit Over $59M In Incentives Stays Alive

By Alyssa Aquino (November 3, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has refused to end a California solar farm's legal challenge to $59 million worth of denied green energy cash grants, saying the farm had submitted enough evidence backing what it said it was worth. In a push to shake off the litigation, the U.S. Department of the Treasury had argued that Desert Sunlight 250 LLC and Desert Sunlight 300 LLC, the two components of a giant solar plant in the Mojave Desert, hadn't provided enough evidence that they were eligible to recoup 30% of the more than $2 billion project. But U.S. Federal Claims Judge...

