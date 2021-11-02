Calif. Court Affirms Hospital Fall Suit Filed Too Late

By Mike Curley (November 2, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Tuesday preserved a win for Los Robles Regional Medical Center in a suit by a woman alleging the hospital's negligence led to a fall in which she injured her face and knee, saying that she filed the medical malpractice suit too late. In a published opinion, the three-justice panel affirmed a summary judgment against Stacy Mitchell, saying although helping her to and from the bathroom may not have been a "sophisticated medical procedure," it still constituted a service to a patient as part of medical care. That qualifies her suit as a medical malpractice action, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS