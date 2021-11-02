MoFo Helps Organics-Focused Farmland Raise $100M

By Andrew McIntyre (November 2, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Farmland LP fund, with help form Morrison & Foerster LLP, has raised more than $100 million in equity capital, according to the announcement Tuesday from the California-based firm that invests in organic farms and converts traditional properties to organic agriculture. The San Francisco-based firm said its second fund, Vital Farmland REIT LLC, has passed the $100 million mark and remains on track to hit a $150 million target by the end of December, when the firm plans to wrap up fundraising. Farmland said investor interest in the latest fund is a sign of a strong appetite for organic agriculture among...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS