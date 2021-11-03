Motorola Wins Bid To Shield Invention Forms In Patent Fight

By Tiffany Hu (November 3, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Chinese radio manufacturer Hytera Communications Corp. can't get Motorola to produce documents related to new technical inventions that may be patented in the future after an Illinois judge on Tuesday found them to be shielded by attorney-client privilege. In a 22-page order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey I. Cummings denied Hytera's request to compel the sharing of Motorola Solutions Inc.'s invention disclosure forms, or IDFs, amid the companies' dispute over allegations that Hytera copied Motorola's digital two-way radio technology and infringed seven patents. Chicago-based Motorola had produced several IDFs and related materials in the present case and the companies' earlier litigation, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS