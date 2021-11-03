Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Motorola Wins Bid To Shield Invention Forms In Patent Fight

By Tiffany Hu (November 3, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Chinese radio manufacturer Hytera Communications Corp. can't get Motorola to produce documents related to new technical inventions that may be patented in the future after an Illinois judge on Tuesday found them to be shielded by attorney-client privilege.

In a 22-page order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey I. Cummings denied Hytera's request to compel the sharing of Motorola Solutions Inc.'s invention disclosure forms, or IDFs, amid the companies' dispute over allegations that Hytera copied Motorola's digital two-way radio technology and infringed seven patents.

Chicago-based Motorola had produced several IDFs and related materials in the present case and the companies' earlier litigation, but...

