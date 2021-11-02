Pandemic Can't Justify Temporary Foreign Hires, Judge Says

By Jennifer Doherty (November 2, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals has nixed a Minnesota grocery store's bid to recruit short-term workers from abroad, saying a staffing shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic did not meet the H-2B visa program's definition of temporary. Administrative Law Judge Heather C. Leslie sided with a certifying officer from the U.S. Department of Labor in her decision Monday, agreeing that the global health crisis, which has dragged on for almost two years so far, could not form the basis for short-term recruitment through the guest worker program. The program allows U.S. companies to hire workers from outside the country...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS