Florida Asks For A Block On Federal Contractor Vax Mandate

By Carolina Bolado (November 2, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Florida, the first of many states that have now sued the federal government over a Biden administration requirement that federal contractor and subcontractor employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, asked for an injunction Tuesday, arguing it will suffer irreparable harm if the mandate is not blocked. Florida asked a federal court to stop enforcement of the mandate — which requires workers to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 or the first day of performance on a new contract — before it causes "widespread and irreparable economic harm." The state says its public universities receive tens of millions of dollars in federal...

