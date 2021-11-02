House Dems Subpoena Oil Giants For Climate Deception Info

By Morgan Conley (November 2, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- House Committee on Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., on Tuesday made good on her promise to subpoena global oil giants she alleges have stonewalled the committee's investigation into past efforts to conceal the climate change risks of fossil fuels. The subpoenas issued to Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., BP America, Shell, the American Petroleum Institute and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce target "key documents" about their alleged past deception regarding the climate risks of fossil fuel use and resistance to government efforts to combat climate change, according to a Tuesday statement from the committee. The subpoena comes after the companies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS