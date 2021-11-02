Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

House Dems Subpoena Oil Giants For Climate Deception Info

By Morgan Conley (November 2, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- House Committee on Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., on Tuesday made good on her promise to subpoena global oil giants she alleges have stonewalled the committee's investigation into past efforts to conceal the climate change risks of fossil fuels.

The subpoenas issued to Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., BP America, Shell, the American Petroleum Institute and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce target "key documents" about their alleged past deception regarding the climate risks of fossil fuel use and resistance to government efforts to combat climate change, according to a Tuesday statement from the committee. The subpoena comes after the companies...

