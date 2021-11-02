J&J Unit Blasts Bid To Shield Marketing Info In Mesh Row

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (November 2, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Johnson & Johnson unit told a New Jersey federal court it needs access to documents regarding marketing efforts to steer potential hernia mesh plaintiffs to lawyers in consolidated litigation over injuries allegedly caused by the product, arguing the plaintiffs want to shield information "highly relevant" to the company's defense. In a brief Monday, medical device maker Ethicon slammed the fight 10 bellwether plaintiffs are waging against subpoenas the company served on "lead finders" in order to get information that it said could possibly end the claims. "Perhaps most significant, this discovery may demonstrate that a bellwether plaintiffs lawsuit is time-barred by...

