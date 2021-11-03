Website Operators Call FTC's $100M Claim Overreach At Trial

By Nathan Hale (November 3, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Defendants in a case over a collection of deceptive websites that the Federal Trade Commission says duped consumers out of more than $100 million told a Florida federal judge at the start of a bench trial Wednesday that the agency is overreaching in its damage requests and bid to hold several individuals liable. The focus of the trial was narrowed to those issues when Miami-based U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. granted the FTC a partial pretrial win on several core issues in September, finding the websites, which offered guidance on government services but ultimately only provided information that users...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS