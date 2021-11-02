Ex-MedMen Execs Tell Jury Of Founders' Offensive Words

By Craig Clough (November 2, 2021, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Two former MedMen executives on Tuesday backed up some toxic work environment allegations by another former executive suing the cannabis giant and its founders for breach of contract and retaliation, and one of the men told a California jury he was asked to illegally traffic marijuana plants across state lines. Barry Fischetto, the company's former chief operating officer, and Scott Lloyd, a former recruiting director, both spent time on the witness stand and backed up certain aspects of plaintiff James Parker's testimony, including the alleged use of homophobic, misogynistic or other offensive language by the company's founders. Fischetto, while undergoing cross-examination,...

