Polymer Cos. Urge Anti-Dumping Duties On Korean Exports

By Grace Dixon (November 3, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A coalition of U.S. producers of polymers used in hygiene products pushed the federal government to slap duties on Korean exports that they say are being dumped by as much as 49.4%. The Ad Hoc Coalition of SAP Producers urged the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission Tuesday to investigate if LG Chem and Sumitomo, two Korean exporters of superabsorbent polymers, are dumping their products in the U.S. at unfairly low prices, and to levy anti-dumping duties to prevent further alleged damage to the domestic industry. "Petitioners have compelling evidence that imports of [superabsorbant polymers] from Korea...

