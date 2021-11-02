Wary Justices Mull Fed. Courts' Jurisdiction Over Arb. Awards

By Khorri Atkinson (November 2, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court justices seemed skeptical of arguments Tuesday that the Federal Arbitration Act does not give federal courts jurisdiction to confirm or deny arbitration awards, although Chief Justice John Roberts called the century-old law "an odd creature" because the act itself does not establish jurisdiction, unlike most other federal statutes. The justices parsed through the arbitration act's technical nuances while examining a Fifth Circuit order from September 2020 finding that a U.S. district court in Louisiana correctly asserted jurisdiction over a bid by onetime financial adviser Denise Badgerow to upend a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration upholding her firing. Badgerow, who initially...

